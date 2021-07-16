Former TTDP president, L Ramana formally joins TRS in presence of Telangana CM

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 16 (ANI): Former Telangana Telugu Desam Party (TTDP) President, L Ramana on Friday formally joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the presence of party leader and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao here.

Speaking to ANI, L Ramana said, "Today along with a few of my well-wishers I formally joined TRS in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister."

He said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has been taking up several development schemes for the welfare of the poor in the state.



"To do my best in these welfare schemes and make sure that these welfare schemes reach out to the people of Telangana and further to move even closer to the people and take an active role for their betterment and welfare, we have joined into TRS," he said.

He further added that respecting his decision people have also come forward in support of him.

L Ramana had on July 9 resigned as president of TTDP and joined the TRS on July 13 by signing a primary membership of the party. (ANI)

