Former U'khand CM Harish Rawat hospitalised after complaining of chest pain, uneasiness

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 12:02 IST

Tarun Tejpal case: Court adjourns hearing

Mapusa (Goa) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): The Additional District and Session court here on Monday adjourned the hearing in a sexual assault case against Tarun Tejpal, the former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine, as the victim and her counsel were not available for the examination.