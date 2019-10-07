Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Former Uttarakhand chief minister and senior Congress leader, Harish Rawat on Monday was admitted to hospital after he complained of chest pain and uneasiness.
Rawat was admitted to Max Hospital in Dehradun where he is undergoing MRI and other tests. (ANI).
Former U'khand CM Harish Rawat hospitalised after complaining of chest pain, uneasiness
ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 12:24 IST
Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Former Uttarakhand chief minister and senior Congress leader, Harish Rawat on Monday was admitted to hospital after he complained of chest pain and uneasiness.