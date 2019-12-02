Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 2 (ANI): Former union minister and senior journalist Arun Shourie was admitted to a hospital here after he fainted on Sunday night.
The 78-year-old is admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune.
"He is stable now and is under observation at the hospital," the Medical Director of the facility said of Shourie. (ANI)
Former union minister Arun Shourie hospitalised in Pune
ANI | Updated: Dec 02, 2019 10:33 IST
