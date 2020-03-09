Former Union Minister Hans Raj Bhardwaj passes away

New Delhi [India], Mar 8 (ANI): Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Hans Raj Bhardwaj passed away on Sunday at the age of 82.

Bhardwaj served as the Union Law Minister and Governor of Karnataka.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted: "Saddened by the demise of former Union Minister and former Governor, Hansraj Bhardwaj Ji. He was a learned man who made noteworthy contributions to public life while serving the country in several capacities. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti!"

Over the years, the Congress leader had given strong statements against his party leaders.

In 2018, in an interview with ANI, the former Union law minister had said, "I don't consider Rahul Gandhi a leader yet. He will understand when he gets a post." (ANI)

