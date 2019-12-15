Former Union Minister ID Swami dies at 90

New Delhi [India], Dec 15 (ANI): Former Union Minister ID Swami passed away at the age of 90 on Sunday in Faridabad, Haryana.

He was suffering from heart disease and was admitted to the hospital in Faridabad.

Swami was Union Minister of State for Home Affairs in 1999 in former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government.

The BJP leader was two times Lok Sabha member from Karnal in Haryana.

Swami was born on August 11, 1929, at Babyal in Ambala district. (ANI)

