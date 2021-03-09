Former union minister manhandles woman in AP's Vizianagaram, video goes viral

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): A video of former union minister and senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ashok Gajapathi Raju allegedly manhandling a woman at an election campaign in Vizianagaram went viral on Monday.

"I have tried to douse the flames of "Aarti thali" which was in the hands of a woman and did not manhandle any women," Raju told ANI over the phone.



Meanwhile, Hemalata, the TDP woman cadre who was allegedly beaten by the former union minister denied any such incident. She said that the 'Arti thali' had caught fire and he was dousing off the flame. She alleged that YSR Congress workers are twisting the matter and spreading wrong information.

However, the local police have not confirmed the incident. "No such incident has come to our notice. However, we are probing into the matter," an inspector from Two Town Circle told ANI over the phone.

Monday is the last day for the campaign for municipal elections in Andhra Pradesh. Raju was taking part in the campaign in Vizianagaram. According to people present at the spot, a woman who is a cadre of TDP threw flowers on Raju. Following this Raju allegedly beaten the woman. (ANI)

