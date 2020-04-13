Former Union Minister MV Rajasekharan passes away

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 13 (ANI): Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader MV Rajasekharan passed away at a private hospital here on Monday. He was 91.

He had served as the Union Minister of State for Planning in the UPA-led Congress government headed by Manmohan Singh.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa condoled the demise of Rajashekharan.

Rajashekharan, son in law of former Karnataka Chief Minister S Nijalingappa, was an authority on rural economy and had set up an institute to make studies on rural development. He represented Kanakapura constituency in Lok Sabha and was known for value-based politics, Yediyurappa said.

"May his soul rest in peace and may God give the strength to his family and followers to bear this loss", he added. (ANI)

