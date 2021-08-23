Former UP CM Kalyan Singh laid to rest with full state honours at UP's Narora

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 23 (ANI): The last rites of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh were performed at Narora in the Bulandshahr district with full state honours on Monday afternoon.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, and several other Cabinet ministers were also present at Basi Ghat and paid floral tribute to the deceased.

Priests were heard chanting religious hymns while state police officers saluted the mortal remains of late Kalyan Singh.



Several thousands of people had gathered to pay their respects. A continuous sloganeering of 'Jai Shri Ram' was heard during the funeral.



Singh who was ailing for some time passed away on August 21 at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow, due to sepsis and multi-organ failure.

A two-time Chief Minister (June 1991 to December 1992 and September 1997 to November 1999), Singh also served as Governor of Rajasthan (2014-2019). Singh also held various organisational posts in the BJP, both at the state and the central level. (ANI)