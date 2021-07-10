Former UP CM Kalyan Singh's health condition better, says hospital

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): The condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh is better, said the health bulletin issued by Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on Saturday.

The vital parameters of Kalyan Singh are stable, said SGPGI Director Professor RK Dhiman, who is monitoring his treatment on a daily basis.

"He is communicative. The senior faculty of CCM, Cardiology, Neurology, Endocrinlogy and Nephrology are supervising his treatment and are keeping a close watch on all the parameters related to his health," said Dr Dhiman in the health bulletin.



Singh who is a former Rajasthan Governor has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sanjay Gandhi PGI on July 4.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Singh's grandson and enquired about his health. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said people across India are praying for the speedy recovery of Singh.

Last week, PM Modi called Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure that the best possible medical care is made available to Singh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda, party leader Shahnawaz Hussain and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are among the leader who paid a visit to the ailing former Uttar Pradesh chief minister at the hospital. (ANI)

