Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh passes away

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh passed away on Saturday at a hospital here following illness.

Kalyan Singh was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences on July 4 following deterioration in his health condition.

"Former Chief Minister of UP and and Ex-Governor of Rajasthan Kalyan Singh Ji breathed his last today. He was admitted in SGPGI on July 4 in Intensive Care Unit in critical condition. He died due to sepsis and multi-organ failure," said a statement by the hospital.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had met Kalyan Singh earlier in the day and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Kalyan Singh had been put on dialysis and was on the ventilator.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had enquired about Kalyan Singh's health and several BJP leaders had visited him in the hospital. (ANI)