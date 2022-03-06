Former Uttarakhand CM Ramesh Pokhriyal meets BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargi

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 6 (ANI): Ahead of the counting of votes for Assembly elections 2022, Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal who recently became active in state politics on Sunday met BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargi in Dehradun.



Recently, Pokhriyal also met BJP National President JP Nadda in Delhi after which he came to Dehradun and met the State Governor, Gurmit Singh.

Nishank's close aide Ajay Bisht has confirmed the information about his meeting with BJP National General Secretary Vijayvargiya.

The counting of votes for the Assembly polls to five states including Uttarakhand will take place on March 10. (ANI)

