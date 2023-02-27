Former Uttarakhand DGP Anil Raturi participates in 'Dialogue program with author' at World Book fair

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Former Director General of Police, Uttarakhand and writer Anil Raturi on Sunday participated in a 'dialogue program with the author' of his novel "Bhanwar Ek Prem Kahani" at the ongoing World Book Fair at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The program was held in Hall No. 04 of Pragati Maidan. The second edition of the novel "Bhanwar Ek Prem Kahani" was also released on the occasion.

The first edition of the book was earlier released by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.



In this novel, Raturi has penned down all the memories and experiences of his life. The 350-page novel has been published by Vinsar Prakashan.

Writers, publishers, book lovers and eminent literary personalities and senior officers of the central and Uttarakhand Government were present on the occasion.

This year the World Book Fair has been inaugurated by the Union Minister of State for Education Shri Rajkumar Ranjan Singh. The theme for this year is "The Nectar Festival of Freedom" and France is participating as the guest of honor. (ANI)

