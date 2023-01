New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Former Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Harjeet Singh Arora passed away at the age of 61 on Saturday in the national capital.



The former Vice Chief breathed his last in Army Research and Referral Hospital, Delhi where he was undergoing treatment.

His funeral would be held at Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantt on Sunday.

Air Marshal Harjeet Singh Arora (Retd.) superannuated on June 30, 2021. (ANI)