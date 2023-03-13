Former VP Naidu. Congress' Kharge congratulate RRR team for Oscar success

New Delhi[India], March 13 (ANI): Former Vice president of India M Venkaiah Naidu congratulated team of the 'RRR' movie for winning the Oscar award under the category of Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards.

Venkaiah Nadu took to Twitter to congratulated the RRR team.

"Congratulations to composer Keeravani garu, lyricist Chandra Bose, ace director Rajamouli garu, & the crew of #RRR movie for making history by winning the prestigious #Oscar Award for the Best Original Song for the popular number, #NaatuNaatu." Venkaiah Nadu tweeted.

Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge also congratulated the RRR team on Twitter for their success.



"We join millions of Indians in rejoicing at the great news of #NaatuNaatu from 'RRR' winning the #Oscar for Best Original Song. Thank you for bringing so much joy and happiness to India. Many Congratulations to the entire team of @RRRMovie." Kharge tweeted.



'Naatu Naatu' has won the award tumping big names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team. Singers Rahul Sipligunj, and Kaala Bhairava along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were present at the big event.

'Naatu Naatu' is the first Telugu song to be nominated in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars.

Earlier this January RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' won the award for Best Original Song at Golden Globe 2023. (ANI)

