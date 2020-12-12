Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's condition stable, on non-invasive ventilation

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 12 (ANI): Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (76), who was admitted at Woodlands Hospital's Critical Care Department on December 9, is on non-invasive ventilation post-extubation for the past 24 hours.



According to a statement by the hospital, he slept well last night, conscious, alert, communicating verbally. His blood pressure and the pulse are stable.

"He is on Ryles tube feeding and tolerating feeds. Stool passed today. Plan to remove the urinary catheter today. Prognosis is favourable," read the hospital's statement. (ANI)

