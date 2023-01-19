Formulation of an Adjudicatory Board for Major Ports notified

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): The Major Ports Adjudicatory Board Rules, 2023, framed under the Major Port Authorities Act, 2021, has been notified by the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways in the Gazette on January 17, an official statement said on Thursday.

Notably, Section 54 of the said act envisages the constitution of an Adjudicatory Board which is to perform the functions stipulated under section 58 of the said Act.

The Major Port Authorities Act, 2021, came into force on November 3, 2021.



Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement that the Adjudicatory Board shall consist of a Presiding Officer and two members.

The Presiding Officer shall be a retired Judge of the Supreme Court of India or a retired Chief Justice of a High Court and the two Members shall either be a retired Chief Secretary of a State Government or equivalent; or a retired Secretary of the Government of India or equivalent.

"The Presiding Officer and Members of the Adjudicatory Board shall be appointed on the recommendation of a Selection Committee consisting of the Chief Justice of India or his nominee; Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training and Secretary of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways," the Ministry added.

Ministry further said in the statement that action is being initiated by the Government to constitute the Adjudicatory Board as per the above Rules. Once the Adjudicatory Board is constituted the Tariff Authority for Major Ports will cease to exist, it added. (ANI)

