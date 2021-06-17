Fortis Healthcare to introduce Sputnik V as part of pilot soft launch at two hospitals

By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Sputnik V, the third vaccine approved for India, will be available as part of a limited pilot roll-out from June 19, announced Fortis Healthcare.

The Sputnik V vaccine will be available in nine more cities across India, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Baddi, Kolhapur and Miryalaguda," Sputnik V tweeted.

The two-dose vaccine will be available at the Fortis' two hospitals- Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram and at their Mohali-based facility.

The Russian-made Covid vaccine will be available at more Fortis hospitals across 11 cities as part of the phase-wise pilot project in coming days.

"Fortis is actively working towards ensuring that as many Indians as possible are fully vaccinated. Till date, our units were only providing COVAXIN and COVISHIELD, however, we are pleased to announce that Fortis, in collaboration with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, is among the first to provide a third vaccine option," Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD and CEO, Fortis Healthcare, said.

The vaccine stock have been directly procured by Fortis, from Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, as per government guidelines.

Several recent trials have shown that Sputnik V, has an efficacy of over 90 per cent and will bring down symptomatic Covid-19 cases by over 90 per cent.

The price per dose for Sputnik V (as fixed by the government) including administrative charges is Rs 1,145.

Apart from the Apollo hospital, Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital also roped in for Sputnik V for administering. (ANI)