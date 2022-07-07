'Foul' comments against Mamata: TMC delegation to visit Guv, demands action against Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 7 (ANI): An eight-member delegation of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) led by Bratya Basu will meet Governor Jagdeep Dhankar today demanding action against BJP leader Dilip Ghosh in connection with his "foul" comments made against party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Party delegation will address the media outside Raj Bhavan after meeting the Governor.

"Bratya Basu, Kunal Ghosh, Tapas Roy, Dr Shashi Panja, Sajda Ahmed, Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Mala Roy and Nayna Bandyopadhyay will visit the Governor," said a party release.



Ghosh, while addressing a conclave hosted by a media house, allegedly made some derogatory remarks about Banerjee's family. He also made comments against the chief minister, referring to her "Banglar Meye" (Daughter of Bengal) campaign during the last assembly polls in Bengal and her later visit to Goa where she had claimed her affinity with the coastal state.

Expressing shock over former state BJP president, Trinamool Congress general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday tweeted, "Outrageous. PM @narendramodi, it is about time to get this loose tongue arrested! Is this how @BJP4India leaders talk about the only sitting woman Chief Minister of the nation?" (ANI)






