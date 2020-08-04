Foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple: RSS Chief leaves for Ayodhya

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 4 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday left for Ayodhya to attend foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple tomorrow.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5. The construction of Ram temple will begin in Ayodhya after the said ceremony in which various dignitaries from political and religious fields are scheduled to participate.

Bhagwat, along with PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and President of Ram Mandir Trust, Nitya Gopal Das will be present on stage for the event.

Supreme Court, on November 9 last year, had directed the Central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple.

The formation of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust was announced on February 5 for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya. The Trust has been mandated by the Central government to oversee the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (ANI)