Foundation stone for Phase-II infrastructure development laid at Army Law College in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): A foundation stone for the commencement of Phase-II infrastructure development of Army Law College was laid by Lieutenant General SK Saini General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command in Pune on Monday.

The event was presided by Dr Prem Daryanani, Trustee of Radha Kaliandas Daryanani Charitable Trust (RKDCT), military and civil dignitaries alongside the college faculty and students.

The trust had gifted six acres of land and 12 buildings to the Army as a noble gesture to honour the unflinching loyalty, sincerity and sacrifice of the armed forces personnel.

The infrastructure of the forthcoming Phase-II would be a state of the art facility, structured in an eco-friendly manner consisting of an Academic Block, Administrative Block, Auditorium with a 500 seating capacity along with a Boys and a Girls Hostel.

Army Law College in Pune, was inaugurated on July 16, 2018, at Kanhe, on the old Pune - Mumbai highway. (ANI)

