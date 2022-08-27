Foundation stone for Raichur airport to be laid next month: K'taka CM Bommai

Karnataka (Bengaluru) [India], August 27 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the foundation stone for Raichur Airport will be laid next month.

Bommai announced that as the exodus of people from Raichur district is very high, more focus is given to irrigation and employment.

While talking to reporters here on Saturday, he said, "the district needs irrigation and employment. The industrial centre is being extensively providing more jobs. It has been decided to provide jobs in the garment industry in Ballari, Raichur and Kalburagi districts. A textile park is coming up in Kalburagi."

Plans are afoot to establish a textile park and steps will be taken to have it in Raichur under the state programme, he stated.

The Chief Minister said instructions were given to the director of NIMHANS to change the treatment pattern for those injured in a road mishap near Sira in Tumakuru district two days ago.

"They must be given treatment on priority and the government will bear the treatment cost of the injured persons," he further stated.

On non-representation of Raichur district in the State Cabinet, Bommai said it would be given priority in the coming days.

He said, "the current year is celebrated as the International Year of Millet. A detailed discussion about the Millet production for the whole year, branding and improvement of the market will be held and decided on Raichur guidelines, and to implement the same. A lot of development work will be started soon and the foundation for the airport will be laid next month."



While talking about AIIMS for Raichur, the CM further said, "he has discussed with Union Health Minister about AIIMS in Delhi last time and the latter promised to take a decision after discussing it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon."

"The minister has explained that Raichur comes under 371 J, and it is low in the development index district as well as facing the problem of malnutrition. So, it is very appropriate to have the health institute in Raichur," he added.

Bommai said, "since Raichur district is very backward, the Centre has been requested to hold the survey. Politically everybody has the right to put forth their demands. As a state government, the minister has been asked to give priority to a backward region."

He said the Brijesh Kumar report has come and accordingly nine projects should have been started, and all of them are started. Along with this, a notification is to be issued to raise the height of the Almatti dam to 524 feet.

The Supreme Court is seized of the matter and two judges, one from Andhra Pradesh and another from Maharashtra, have recused from hearing the case. Now, a new Chief Justice of India has taken charge. Once two judges were appointed for this case, the Karnataka advocates may seek permission to issue a notification in a few months. Once they start impounding water, the works such as rehabilitation and reconstruction, acquisition of 1.30 lakh acres and shifting of 22 villages are to be done. This process has started already.

Recently, a meeting was held and issued instructions for the shifting of villages. A sum of Rs 5,000 crore is being allocated for this purpose. Steps are taken for shifting villages and increase the dam height. Priority will be given to the completion of UKP projects at the earliest, he added.

Reacting to GST imposed on farmers, Bommai said this has been already brought to the notice of the Betterment Committee of the Government of India to make necessary changes in this regard.

Asked about the Telangana Chief Minister's statement on the inclusion of some portion of Raichur in Telangana state, he ridiculed the statement and said a lot of development works such as thermal plants and airports are taking place. A major portion of the grant from the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board is given to Raichur. " The statement of Telangana CM is politically motivated and it is made to mislead people about the problems of that state. In fact, Telangana was created as a new state since it was a very backward region after the incumbent CM had launched the stir. Karnataka government is committed to the overall development of Raichur district and not an inch of land will be ceded to Telangana."

On Chamarajapet Idgah maidan row, Bommai said the meeting of the top brass of police and revenue departments are holding a meeting. After the meeting, the next course of action will be decided. (ANI)

