Founder of Humans of Hyderabad offers to adopt one Royal Bengal tiger

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Founder of Humans of Hyderabad, Tummala Rachana Choudary on Friday visited Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad and offered to adopt one tiger">Royal Bengal tiger namely "Surya", for a period of one year.

According to an official release, she along with her mother presented a cheque of Rs 1,00,000 towards the adoption charges of one Royal Bengal Tiger to N Kshitija, IFS, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad in the presence of A Nagamani, Dy. Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.

Kshitija, thanked Tummala Rachana Choudary, Founder, Humans of Hyderabad for showing keen interest in adopting one tiger">Royal Bengal tiger for a period of one year.

She also expressed that their commitment in conservation of wild animals is an inspiration to many and hoped that more citizens will come forward for adoption of animals in Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad during this Covid-19 pandemic period. (ANI)