Four accused sent to judicial remand for rape and murder of veterinary doctor, says Telangana Police

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Police have arrested four accused in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a female veterinary doctor in the Shadnagar area of Ranga Reddy district, said Commissioner of Police (CP) VC Sajjanar in a press conference on Friday.

"We have arrested four accused in connection with yesterday's incident. We received a complaint stating the victim went missing while she was on her way back to her residence. On the next day, we found a woman killed and burnt in Shadnagar. She was identified and ten teams have been deployed in this case," Sajjanar said at a press conference here.

The four accused have been identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu by the police.

Speaking about the modus operandi of the accused, Sajjanar said, "The accused, who were in an inebriated condition, took the air out of the victim's vehicle. Later Arif approached the victim under the pretext of offering her help and the victim agreed. They took the vehicle from the victim to fill air in the tyre. Then they dragged the girl inside and raped her. The girl lost her life due to closing of her mouth and nose during the act."

The burnt body of the veterinary doctor was on Thursday found at Shadnagar outskirts.

"Later on the accused used a lorry to take the victim's body to Shadnagar where they burnt it," the police official added.

Sajjanar said that a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been lodged in the matter and the accused were being sent to judicial remand.

Speaking about the allegations raised by the victim's family members, who have said that they were mistreated when they reached the police station to file a report late night on November 27, the Commissioner said, "We are conducting a detailed enquiry and if any police personnel is found guilty then action will be initiated against them." (ANI)

