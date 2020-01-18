Four Amaravati farmers climb cell tower in protest against three capital proposal

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Four farmers of Tulluru village in Amaravati region on Saturday climbed a cell tower demanding that the government withdraws the three capitals proposal and continue with Amaravati as the sole capital for the state.

Farmers said that they won't climb down until the local MLA comes to them but later relented.

Tulluru circle inspector Srihari Rao reached the spot and assured farmers that the government will take note of their concerns. After that they got down from the cell tower.

Rao said the farmers were not detained. "Tomorrow we will call them and talk to them," he said.

Meanwhile, people in villages of Amaravati region have pasted posters on their houses with captions "Amaravati Our Capital, Save Amaravati Save Andhra Pradesh". (ANI)