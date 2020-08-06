Four arrested, 16,000 intoxicant tablets, 1.5 kg charas, poppy husk seized

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): In separate incidents, the Haryana police on Thursday arrested four persons on the charges of drug-peddling in Sirsa and Jind districts and seized 16,000 intoxicating tablets, 5.1 kilograms poppy husk and 1.5 kilograms of charas from their possession.

Giving details, a Haryana police spokesperson said a police team while conducting checking near village Asakhera, signalled a motorcyclist to stop. Instead of stopping, the accused tried to speed away but was nabbed at a short distance. When frisked, 11,000 tablets of prohibited drugs were recovered from the accused identified as Rohtash, a resident of village Asakhera.

In another incident, a police team was patrolling near Dabwali, when a suspicious person tried to flee upon seeing the police. The team immediately nabbed the man identified as Shivraj, a resident of Pana in Sirsa, and recovered 5,000 banned tablets from his possession.

In yet another incident in Dabwali, police seized 5.1 kilograms of poppy husk.

Elaborating, the police spokesperson said, "In a separate case, sleuths of Police Station City Dabwali arrested Deendayal alias Deena Ram after 5 kg 100 gram of poppy husk was recovered from his possession."

In the fourth incident, the Jind district police, upon receiving a tip-off, raided the location and recovered 1.5 kg charas from the possession of the accused identified as Rokash, a resident of Bass village.

"Cases under different provisions of the NDPS Act were registered against them in different police stations. They will be presented before court for remand so that the names of others involved in drug peddling could be found. Further investigation is underway," the spokesperson said. (ANI)



