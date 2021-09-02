Four arrested after Forest dept rescues Pangolin in Odisha's Kandhamal

Kandhamal (Odisha) [India], September 2 (ANI): Four people have been arrested after the Baliguda Forest Department rescued a Pangolin from smugglers at the Baliguda town of Kandhamal district of Odisha on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Mahadev, Vimsen, Sukdev and Sitanshu.



Upon receiving information about the smuggling of Pangolin, the Forest Department contacted the smuggler as a customer.

A special team of 10 people, including the Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Dr. Rudraprasad Rath of Baliguda forest district, Udit Kumar Pradhan, forest officer, reached out and set off to buy Bajrakapta (Pangolin) with the smugglers and recovered a Pangolin from them.

"Among the four arrested are Mahadev Dalai of Mahasinghi village, Vimsen Badseth of Parigarh, Sukdev Digal of K. Nuaga police station area and Sitanshu of Tikabali Pansapadar village," said Biswaraj Panda, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO). (ANI)

