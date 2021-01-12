Four arrested by MP Police in Sidhi gangrape case

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday arrested four accused in the alleged gang rape case of a widow in the Sidhi district.

As per Pankaj Kumawat, Superintendent (SP), Sidhi district, Madhya Pradesh, the woman has been admitted to the hospital for treatment, where her medical examination was done.

"The woman has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. Her medical examination has also been done. We have taken her statement and filed an FIR, according to which four accused have been named. We have taken all the four accused in custody," the SP said.



He added that further investigation in the case is underway.

On Monday, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had said that all the accused in the case will be put under special trial.

"With a special trail, the accused will be punished as soon as possible. All the accused in the case have been arrested," said Mishra. (ANI)

