Four arrested for duping people through fake website

New Delhi [India] January 17 (ANI): Four members of a gang were caught for allegedly operating a fake website and duping over 1800 people, the police said on Tuesday.

Officials said that the accused allegedly operated a fake website similar to Jeevan Praman (an initiative of the Government of India) and duped more than 1800 people.

"The Intelligence fusion and strategic operations (ISFO) Unit of Special Cell received a complaint from National Informatics Centre that a fake website similar to Jeevan Praman (an initiative of Govt of India) was being operated by unidentified people," they said.



On the basis of the complaints, a team of ISFO was sent to Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana and four people were caught.

"The accused used to ask victims to fill up the form for Jeevan Pramaan Certificate and collected Rs 199 as a registration fee," Prashant Gautam, DCP IFSO said while talking to ANI.

"The majority of the content was copied from the original website," Gautam added. (ANI)

