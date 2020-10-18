Four arrested for gang rape of minor tribal girl in Bastar

Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 17 (ANI): Chhattisgarh police have arrested four accused in a case of alleged gang-rape of a minor tribal girl in Bastar.

According to the police, around nine months ago, the girl was repeatedly gang-raped by four youths and there was constant pressure to suppress the case. In the meantime, the minor girl got pregnant. The case came to light when the delivery time of the woman came.



Finally, the mother of the girl reached the Parpa police station and filed a complaint in the case. The minor girl has given birth to a child who is in a serious condition.

According to the victim, she was in a relationship with one of the accused from the village. He established a physical relationship with the girl and along with his three friends raped the girl continuously over a period of two months on the threat of infamy and murder.

"In the case, four persons were arrested by registering a case against them in the Parapa police station. Three of the accused have gone to jail while after the corona report of an accused came positive, he was admitted to the hospital. Along with Section 376 of IPC, POCSO Act has also been imposed on the accused," Additional SP Om Prakash Sharma told reporters here. (ANI)

