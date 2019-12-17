Four arrested for murdering man, robbing house in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Four men were arrested by the Special Staff team of Delhi Police for murdering a man and robbing his house in Outer North District's Rohini on Tuesday.

The four accused who have been arrested are Karan Dinngra alias Kallu, Sonu alias Sanjay, Vijay Negi alias BC and Ishant, while two are absconding namely Sumit and Babu.

"After receiving a complaint of a robbery at a house on December 9 in Raj Nagar extension, police laid a trap and arrested the four from Rohini. These boys took cash and mobile phones from the house. One of the accused Karan stabbed the complainant's brother to death," police said in a statement.

The deceased has been identified as Naresh.

Three countrymade pistols and five cartridges have been seized from the possession oif the arrested and a case has been registered against them. (ANI)

