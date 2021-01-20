Four arrested in Surat for selling wheat flour using Jio trademark

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 20 (ANI): The Gujarat police has arrested four persons in Surat for selling whole wheat flour using the Jio trademark.



The police said on Wednesday that the arrests were made following a complaint.

"Reliance Jio has filed a complaint at Sachin Police Station in Surat stating that a company named Ram Krishna Tradelink was selling wheat flour using Jio trademark," said Vidhi Chaudhari, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Surat (Zone 3).

She said a case has been registered under the Trademark Act based on the complaint and four accused have been arrested in the matter. (ANI)

