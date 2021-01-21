Four arrested in Telangana for trafficking 26 children for labour work

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri (Telangana) [India] Jan 21 (ANI): Four people have been arrested in Telangana's Bhongir for allegedly trafficking 26 children from six states for labour work, police said.

On information that children were detained and exploited for labour work at Bhongir district, the police on Tuesday conducted raids and rescued the children, a release said.

"The children were trafficked by the owners/accused, who are operating chair and sofa manufacturing companies, among others," it said.



The police said children were exploited for labour work and paid an informal amount.

It said the children were detained in sheds located within the premises of companies and exploited "for labour work inhumanly in contravention of labour laws".

The rescued children belong to Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal apart from Telangana, police said. (ANI)

