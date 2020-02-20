Four arrested, over 2,000 kg ganja seized in Chhattisgarh

Champa (Chhattisgarh) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested four persons and seized 2,068 kg ganja worth Rs 3.1 crore value in the local market from their possession in two separate incidents in Raipur and Indore on Wednesday.

According to press release, "On the basis of specific intelligence, in two different operations in Chhattisgarh the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Raipur and Indore intercepted one Septic Tank cleaning Truck, one Scorpio and one Trailer Truck."

In the first incident, 1230 Kgs of ganja along with the septic tank cleaning truck was seized and one person arrested under the provisions of NDPS Act, 1985 on February 17.

In another incidence at Champa, three persons were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985 on Wednesday with the seizure of 838 Kg ganja with trailer truck and another vehicle.

"1,230 Kg ganja of was being carried in septic tank cleaning truck and 838 Kg ganja was being carried in trailer truck with a local market value approximately 3.1 crore rupees," it read.

Further investigation is on. (ANI)

