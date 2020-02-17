Four Bangladeshi immigrants arrested by Mumbai Police for staying illegally

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Mumbai Police has arrested four Bangladeshi nationals for residing in the country illegally.

The arrest took place on February 12.

Two of them were arrested from the Malad area while others were held from the Meera Road in Thane district. According to the police, all were residing in India on the basis of fake documents.

This comes days after about 23 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were arrested from Palghar district adjoining Mumbai.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) held a march demanding the ouster of illegal Bangladeshi and Pakistani immigrants living in Mumbai, following which this arrest has been made. (ANI)

