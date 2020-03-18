Four BJD candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Four Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidates were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Odisha on Wednesday.

Mamata Mahant, Sujit Kumar, Munna Khan, and Subash Singh were elected unopposed as no other candidates from the BJP and the Congress had filed the nomination.

"As a member representing Odisha, I will be focusing on issues pertaining to undivided Kalahandi and education. I will strive to work to bring a tribal university," Sujit Kumar told ANI.

Mahant said that she will work towards women empowerment and development in tribal areas of the state. (ANI)

