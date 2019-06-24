Four BJP workers sustain burn injuries while torching effigy

Warangal (Telangana) [India], June 24 (ANI): At least four BJP workers sustained burn injuries while attempting to burn an effigy during a protest against the alleged sexual assault of a nine-month-old girl in Subedari area of Telangana's Warangal Urban district on Monday.

The party workers, led by BJP Warangal Urban President Rao Padma, had staged a protest demanding justice for the family of the victim and sought a response from the government.

"The protesters had brought an effigy to burn, while BJP worker Raju had brought petrol. When they tried torching the effigy, the fire spread and caused burned some of the people nearby. One protestor - Srinivas - received around 30 per cent burn injuries while three others, including Rao Padma, received minor burn injuries," said police inspector Sadaiah.

A police vehicle was also damaged while taking the burn victims to the hospital.

"Two cases have been registered in Subedari police station in the incident. One, against the protestors under sections of unlawful activity and damaging police property and another against Raju under negligence for pouring petrol on the effigy," Sadaiah said. (ANI)

