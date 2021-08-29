Four booked by Delhi Police Crime Branch in extortion case

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Delhi police on Sunday arrested four persons allegedly involved in an extortion case.

The accused used to target businessmen and carried out extortion by sending a fake notice to them in the name of (Enforcement Directorate) ED and calling them for questioning. There is also an allegation of using that money to make a film.

"The primary accused in the case is Dr. Santosh Rai alias Rajiv Singh. He has also worked in the film Godse. Santosh was using a mobile application to make the number seem like one belonging to the ED headquarters to threaten the businessman." informed the Delhi Police Crime Branch.



The officials further added, "The main conspirator Santosh Rai used to make people his victims in many ways. Recently, he had also created his fake id on a matrimonial site and used it to make women his victims. He was also arrested by CBI earlier in 2019 and has more than 50 cases booked in his name of fraud and extortion."

Apart from Santosh Rai, the police have arrested Bhupendra Singh, Sanjay and Kuldeep who were allegedly involved in the case.

According to the sources of Delhi Police Headquarters, action has been taken on the information given by the ED on this matter. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

