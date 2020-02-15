Four children die after school van catches fire in Punjab's Sangrur

Sangrur (Punjab">Punjab) [India], Feb 15 (ANI): At least four children died on Saturday after their school van caught fire in Punjab">Punjab's Sangrur district.

Punjab">Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

"Very sad to learn of the news from Sangrur, where we lost four children because their school van caught fire. Injured have been rushed to the hospital. The District Collector and Senior Superintendent of Police of Sangrur are on the spot and I have ordered a magisterial enquiry. Guilty will be strictly punished," Amarinder Singh tweeted.

According to eyewitnesses, there were 12 children onboard the van.

Eight children were saved by the people who were working on the farm and came rushing on seeing the school van in flames.

The children who died in the incident were four to five years of age.

The van was heading to drop the students to their homes after school.

"The van was heading to drop the students at their home. 12 students were there inside the van. People here broke the windows of the van and somehow saved eight students but four students were burnt alive," said a local. (ANI)

