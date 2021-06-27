Four civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 26 (ANI): Four civilians were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists on a joint patrol party of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team at Barbar Shah in Srinagar on Saturday.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the incident took place at around 6 pm in the evening.



"The grenade missed the intended target and exploded on road. In this incident, four civilians got injured and were evacuated to a nearby hospital for the treatment of their injuries," the police said.

A case has been registered in the matter under relevant sections of the law, it said.

The area has been cordoned and searches in the area is going on. The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

