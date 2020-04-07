Four COVID-19 deaths in Indore, toll in city reaches 13

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): Four persons have died due to coronavirus in Indore this morning, taking the toll of people killed due to infection in the city to 13, a health bulletin from MGM medical college said.

The bulletin added that 16 more COVID-19 cases were reported from Indore on Tuesday, taking the total count of coronavirus cases in the city to 151.

So far 11 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Indore. (ANI)

