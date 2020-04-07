Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): Four persons have died due to coronavirus in Indore this morning, taking the toll of people killed due to infection in the city to 13, a health bulletin from MGM medical college said.
The bulletin added that 16 more COVID-19 cases were reported from Indore on Tuesday, taking the total count of coronavirus cases in the city to 151.
So far 11 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Indore. (ANI)
Four COVID-19 deaths in Indore, toll in city reaches 13
ANI | Updated: Apr 07, 2020 09:18 IST
