Four criminals arrested following gunfire in Delhi's Bawana

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Four criminals were arrested following an exchange of gunfire between the two in the Bawana Police Station limit on Thursday night and two of them were injured, said Delhi police.



According to the police, the Bawana police station got information regarding the criminals going to carry out a crime in the Nangal Thakran area. A trap was laid and the criminals were asked to surrender, but they tried to flee. After this, police fired shots at the criminals injuring two of them in a retaliatory firing. Total four criminals were arrested.

The criminals are identified as Vishal, Lalit, Deepak, and Rinku, as per the Delhi police. (ANI)

