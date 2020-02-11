Four criminals arrested from Barabanki, stolen vehicles recovered

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Four robbers were arrested and five stolen two-wheelers were recovered from their possession in Barabanki on Tuesday, informed Uttar Pradesh police.

Addressing a press conference, IG Law and Order, Vijay Bhushan said, "In Barabanki, under the limits of police station Kothi, four robbers have been arrested with five motorcycles along with country-made pistols and cartridges."

The accused have been identified as Jag Prasad, Raju, Rajkumar, and Sheru aka Ali.

"In Aligarh, 155 cartons of illegal wine worth Rs 10 lakh have been seized and a person has been arrested. The accused named Sajid Khan has been arrested along with his vehicle," the IG said.

He also informed that two more criminals, having a bounty of Rs 10, 000 have been arrested along with stolen cash. (ANI)

