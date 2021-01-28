Four-day winter camp on martial arts organised in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 28 (ANI): The four-day winter camp organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Unified Martial Arts commenced in Pahalgam on Wednesday.

The camp has been organised to promote healthy living through martial arts and raise awareness about the ill effects of drug addiction under flagship programme 'Drugs out, Sports in'.

It has been organising seminars in different schools and colleges for last about one year across Kashmir valley to raise awareness about drug addiction and its ill effects.



The academy said that the idea behind organising winter and summer camps is to give an opportunity to young players to experience the joy of camping, which has been lost due to the current COVID situation.

As it is a national camp, it also gives an opportunity to our players to interact with youth from other parts of the country.

During the camp, the association intends not only to impart martial arts training to the participants, but also hold seminars and interactive sessions to raise awareness about ill-effects of drug addiction.

"There are 160 participants in the camp. Promoting healthy living through martial arts and raising awareness about the ill effects of drugs and its impact on the families of the victims is the prime focus during the camp," said a member of the academy. (ANI)

