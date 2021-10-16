Four dead, 12 missing in Kerala landslides

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 16 (ANI): Four people died in landslides in Koottickal in Kottayam and Kokkayar in Idduki districts of Kerala and 12 persons went missing on Saturday due to heavy rainfall in the state.

According to Kerala Minister VN Vasavan who is camping in Kottayam, bodies of three people have been found in the landslide in Koottickal in Kottayam.

"Officially we have confirmed three deaths in Kottayam and one in Idukki in landslides. All government machinery has been pushed into immediate rescue operations. As many as 12 persons are missing as per official figures out of which four are in Kottayam," said Vasavan.

In Idukki district reports of landslides have been coming in from Kokkayar, with 7 people found to be missing as per initial reports.

"The help of the army and the airforce have been requested by the Kerala government for airlifting people stranded in Koottickal." he added.



The minister said that the area is cut-off as the bridges and roads have been washed away in the heavy rains and the floods.

Out of six districts in Kerala where a red alert has been issued, Kottayam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta are the worst affected.

Chief Minister's Office has informed that help from the Air Force has been sought for rescue in Koottickal at Kottayam district.

However, the bad weather condition at Kottayam is delaying the rescue operation by the defence personnel.

"KSDMA has sought assistance from Indian Navy for airlift of marooned families at Koottickal village Kottayam. Aircraft standby will be launched subject to weather conditions en route and destination. Team of Naval Divers and rescue team is ready to be deployed at short notice," said Defence Authorities.

Meanwhile, two deaths have been reported after a car they travelled was washed away by gushing waters in Thodupuzha in Idukki district. (ANI)

