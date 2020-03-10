Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): Four people were killed and one sustained injuries after a boulder fell on a house here in Ghordi, Udhampur, police said on Tuesday.
The identities of the deceased are yet to be revealed by the police.
More details are awaited into the matter. (ANI)
Four dead after boulder hit house in J-K's Udhampur
ANI | Updated: Mar 10, 2020 08:00 IST
