A visual from the accident spot. Photo/ANI
Four dead after boulder hit house in J-K's Udhampur

ANI | Updated: Mar 10, 2020 08:00 IST

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): Four people were killed and one sustained injuries after a boulder fell on a house here in Ghordi, Udhampur, police said on Tuesday.
The identities of the deceased are yet to be revealed by the police.
More details are awaited into the matter. (ANI)

