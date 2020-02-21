Solapur (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Four people died while 10 others were injured after a state bus and a cruiser jeep collided in Vairag area of Solapur district during early hours on Friday.
The incident took place at around 2 am when the bus was en-route to Barshi.
Further investigation is currently underway. (ANI)
Four dead after bus-jeep collision in Maharashtra's Solapur
ANI | Updated: Feb 21, 2020 12:51 IST
Solapur (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Four people died while 10 others were injured after a state bus and a cruiser jeep collided in Vairag area of Solapur district during early hours on Friday.