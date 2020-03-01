Four dead after bus overturns in Rajasthan

Deogarh (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 1 (ANI): At least four people were killed and several others injured after a minibus travelling from Jaipur to Udaipur overturned. The tourist vehicle met with the accident on the National Highway 8 in Rajasthan's Bassi area on Sunday.

A number of people were also injured in the accident and have been shifted to the Deogarh District Hospital.

More details are awaited regarding the mishap. (ANI)

