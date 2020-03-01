Deogarh (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 1 (ANI): At least four people were killed and several others injured after a minibus travelling from Jaipur to Udaipur overturned. The tourist vehicle met with the accident on the National Highway 8 in Rajasthan's Bassi area on Sunday.
A number of people were also injured in the accident and have been shifted to the Deogarh District Hospital.
More details are awaited regarding the mishap. (ANI)
Four dead after bus overturns in Rajasthan
ANI | Updated: Mar 01, 2020 11:16 IST
