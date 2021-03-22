Four dead after consuming spurious liquor in UP's Chitrakoot

Chitrakoot (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): Four persons died allegedly after consuming spurious liquor at a village in the Rajapur area, police said on Sunday.



After the deaths were reported, the police administration suspended the beat sub-inspector and constable, informed Inspector General K Satyanarayan.

"Some people consumed liquor on Saturday night and four of them have died so far. The outlet manager who sold the liquor to them has been taken into custody. Beat sub-inspector and constable have been suspended," he told reporters here. (ANI)

