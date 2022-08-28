Four dead after tractor-trolley falls in river in UP's Hardoi

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 28 (ANI): Four persons were killed while two are still missing after a tractor-trolley carrying 24 people fell into the Garra river in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi on Saturday, according to an official.

The search operation for the remaining ones is underway with NDRF and SDRF on the job.

"Four bodies have been pulled out, two persons are still missing. Flood platoon, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) are still searching for those missing. 14 people had been rescued yesterday," said SP Rajesh Dwivedi.



DM Avinash Kumar announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased one.

"Another body has been recovered after family members complained. 8 bodies have yet been found. Each deceased to get Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia" DM Avinash Kumar said.

"NDRF, SDRF and PAC's (Provincial Armed Constabulary) flood unit teams deployed. The trolley and tractor have been recovered. Efforts are to complete all proceedings as soon as possible and recover any missing persons. The operation will continue till everyone is rescued," Hardoi DM said earlier.

A tractor-trolley carrying 24 people fell into the Garra river after which a rescue operation was launched. The incident occurred in the Pali police station area.

Farmers living in Begrajpur village of Palli villages were returning after selling produce at nearby mandi after one of the tractor wheels came off on the Garra river bridge in the Pali area. (ANI)

