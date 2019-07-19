Four dead, two injured after car collides with LPG tanker in Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 19 (ANI): Four people died and two others were injured after a car collided with an LPG tanker near Brahmarakotlu toll plaza here on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Govind, Nagaraj, Ganesh and Padmavathi. They all were residents of Bhatkal.

They came to Dharmasthala Manjunatha temple and while returning to Bhatkal, the accident took place . (ANI)

